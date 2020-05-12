Microsoft Rolls Out Limited Preview of Its Family Safety App on Android and iOS

Microsoft is finally rolling out a dedicated app called "Family Safety" on both Android and iOS devices. Currently, in preview, the new app is all set to help parents manage screen time and app usage as well. Interestingly, the tech giant announced that it is working on an app with a dedicated Family Safety feature back in March. It seems now the app is ready for prime time. However, interested users will have to fill a form and specify the number of family members on the same preview account and will have to wait and see whether or not they are considered.

The Family Safety app may just sound like many other parental control apps, but if Microsoft's words are taken into account, then it looks like the app will offer finer control and insights into what the members of a family are up to. Besides, parents can also use to app to set time limits, control content, as well as turn on location sharing as well. The app sports a pretty sleek design, with colour-coded breakdowns in actively monitoring screen time among other things.

Another massive benefit with the new "Family Safety" app is that it syncs with Windows and Xbox devices. "Now when you say only one hour of a certain game, that really means one hour of that game—whether that’s being played on a Windows PC, Xbox, or Android phone. And if they run out of screen time, they can ask for more. You have the choice to add more time or not based on what is right for your family," Microsoft said in the blog post.

However, there is no official word on when the app will be rolled out to end-users. Having said that, it can be assumed that the full launch isn't too far off, given that the company has finally rolled out the preview testing. "We have limited availability for additional users on Android and iOS and invite you to sign up. As a participant in the preview, you gain early access to the app and get to help shape the product by sharing feedback about your experience," the blog post further read.