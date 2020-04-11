TECH

1-MIN READ

Microsoft Rolls Out New Custom Background Support, Just Like Zoom

Microsoft Rolls Out New Custom Background Support, Just Like Zoom

Users will soon have the option of uploading their own images for use, the company said in a statement.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
Microsoft has rolled out a new update for its unified communications platform for workplace called Teams that allows users to select background effects, just like controversial video meet app Zoom. This feature builds upon background blur, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to blur the environment behind. The users will soon have the option of uploading their own images for use, the company said in a statement.

Zoom offers support for custom backgrounds built into the app itself, static images and video loops that can be used as motion backgrounds. Microsoft will also soon roll out its ‘raise hand' feature for video calls. With this, users can alert others to the fact that they have something to say by clicking a dedicated ‘raise hand' icon.

"Later this year, we will bring real-time noise suppression, which uses AI to reduce distracting background noise such as loud typing or a barking dog in Teams meetings," said Microsoft. Last month, Teams reached 44 million daily active users (DAUs) -- an over 40 per cent jump from 20 million DAUs in November 2019 – as people stayed home and worked.

