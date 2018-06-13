English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Microsoft Rolls Out Office 2019 for Mac Preview
Microsoft announces the commercial preview of Office 2019 for Mac which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote.
New morph transitions in PowerPoint. (Image: Microsoft)
Microsoft has launched a perpetual update of Office for commercial users. The announcement was made through a blog post on the official Microsoft website. The Office update would be more suited to businesses that are not on cloud computing but require all the features of Office 365. Office 2019 would be a one-time purchase, just like the Office 2016 before it. Although security features of Office 2019 would mirror those of Office 2016 they would not be at par with those of Office 365 due to the added benefit on the latter of data being connected to the cloud.
Office 2019 hosts a range of new updates. For instance, Microsoft Word would boast features like focus mode, word translator, improved inking functionality, customizable Office ribbons along with accessibility improvements.
Microsoft Excel will get updates like funnel charts and 2D maps along with new functions like CONCAT, TEXTJOIN, IFS, SWITCH.
PowerPoint will have an all new morph transition as well as improved roaming pencil case alongside 4K video export.
Outlook will be getting a more focused inbox, @mentions along with read and delivery receipts.
Additionally, Office 2019 will also help bolster IT based performance and security systems, allowing greater control over the updates for the system.
Check out a detailed list of Office 2019 features here.
Office 2019 for Mac and Windows will start shipping in the second half of 2018.
