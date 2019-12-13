Take the pledge to vote

Microsoft Rolls Out the Wrong Update to Windows 10 Users Yet Again

A Windows 10 Autopilot update was pushed on Windows 10 consumer edition, thereby marking the repeat of a very similar mistake from earlier this year.

December 13, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
Microsoft Rolls Out the Wrong Update to Windows 10 Users Yet Again
Microsoft has done it again. After numerous gaffes with updating its vastly popular desktop operating system, it has yet again released a wrong update for Windows 10. The Autopilot update 'KB4532441', meant only for Windows Autopilot-configured devices, was pushed out to Windows 10 consumer edition PCs, and while this thankfully did not lead to glitches, it continues Microsoft's streak of faulty updates. For reference, Windows Autopilot is used by businesses and enterprises to set up and pre-configure new devices in their organisations.

Soon after the mistake was pointed out, Microsoft realized its error and pulled down the update. The tech giant took to its support page and wrote, "This update was available through Windows Update. However, we have removed it because it was being offered incorrectly. When an organization registers or configures a device for Windows Autopilot deployment, the device setup automatically updates Windows Autopilot to the latest version."

"There is no effect on Windows Autopilot being offered to Windows 10 devices. If you were offered this update and do not use Autopilot, installing this update will not affect you. Windows Autopilot update should not be offered to Windows 10 Home," the company added. Back in October, Microsoft had accidentally released a Windows 10 update, KB4523786, for "quality improvements to Windows Autopilot configured devices." The KB4523786 was pushed out alongside an optional cumulative update for Windows 10 version 1903 with fixes for bugs, and went to the wrong machines.

