Microsoft Rolls-Out Windows 10 November Update: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Back in July, Microsoft had said that a new update for the Windows 10 will be arriving in November 2019. The company had also mentioned that the new update would focus on performance improvements, enterprise features and quality enhancements. Now, staying true to its promise, Microsoft has finally rolled out the new November 2019 update for Windows 10 for its users. The announcement came through an official blogofficial blogofficial blog written by a Microsoft member.

The November 2019 update for Windows 10 introduces some latest features. Calling it the ‘most secure version of Windows’ so far, the latest update has focused on some of key lacking points in Windows 10. As mentioned in the blog, the latest features include:

1. Creating an event directly from the Calendar flyout, without getting into the calendar app,

2. Managing notifications with ease, with a new button at the top of the Action Center,

3. Sorting notifications as per the apps used most recently,

4. Integrating OneDrive content online with indexed results in the File Explorer search,

5. Expanding navigation panel on the Start Menu, and

6. Using voice to activate third-party digital assistants.

The blog also informs users how to update to the latest version. To install the new update, users have to go to the Windows Update settings, under Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Here, select Check for updates. Once the update appears, the user can choose to download and install the latest update. Once the download has completed, users might need to restart the device to device issues with the installation process.

