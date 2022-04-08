CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#AliaRanbirWedding#SriLanka#UkraineWar
Home » News » Tech » Microsoft Says it Disrupted Attempted Hacks by Russian Spies
1-MIN READ

Microsoft Says it Disrupted Attempted Hacks by Russian Spies

Ukraine has been buffeted by hacking attempts since Russian forces invaded the country in February. (Image: Microsoft)

Ukraine has been buffeted by hacking attempts since Russian forces invaded the country in February. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft said a group it nicknamed "Strontium" was using seven internet domains as part of an effort to spy on government bodies and think tanks in the EU.

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it had disrupted hacking attempts by Russian military spies aimed at breaking into Ukrainian, European Union, and American targets.

In a blog post, the tech firm said a group it nicknamed “Strontium" was using seven internet domains as part of an effort to spy on government bodies and think tanks in the EU and the United States, as well as Ukrainian institutions such as media organizations.

Microsoft did not identify any of the targets by name.

Strontium is Microsoft’s moniker for a group others often call Fancy Bear or APT28 – a hacking squad linked to Russia’s military intelligence agency.

RELATED NEWS

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Ukraine has been buffeted by hacking attempts since Russian forces invaded the country in February.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 08, 2022, 18:07 IST