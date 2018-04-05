English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Microsoft 'ScaleUp' Announces 12th Start-up Cohort in India

The selected start-ups are focused on areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Big Data Analytics, among others, to build solutions for the market.

IANS

Updated:April 5, 2018, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Microsoft 'ScaleUp' Announces 12th Start-up Cohort in India
ScaleUp (known previously as Microsoft Accelerator) focuses on late-stage B2B start-ups and helps them accelerate their business growth through mentorship, streamlined go-to-market (GTM) activities and access to world-class technology.(Image: AFP)
Microsoft "ScaleUp" on Thursday announced the 12th cohort consisting 12 start-ups for its programme to empower them with technology, go-to-market and community benefits.

ScaleUp (known previously as Microsoft Accelerator) focuses on late-stage B2B start-ups and helps them accelerate their business growth through mentorship, streamlined go-to-market (GTM) activities and access to world-class technology.

The 12 start-ups in the cohort are AppICE, Appiyo Technologies' Twixor, Avanseus Technologies, eGovernments Foundation, Gaia Smart Cities Solution, GrowthEnabler, Karo Sambhav, Kogence, MachineSense, SmartVizX, Sprinkle Data and Xurmo Technologies.

Also read: WhatsApp Plus: It’s a Fake Malicious App; Don’t Fall For it

The selected start-ups are focused on areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Big Data Analytics, among others, to build solutions for the market.

During the six-month programme, these start-ups would work closely with Microsoft leaders, industry experts and leverage the Microsoft Partner Network to scale their business models and serve enterprise clients.

The start-ups would get access to Microsoft's expertise, infrastructure and Azure Cloud platform to build a strong technology backbone for their business.

Microsoft currently caters to over 5,000 tech start-ups and more than 200,000 large and small-and-medium businesses in India.

Also read: Motorola Moto G6, G6 Plus, G6 Play Leaked Ahead of Launch

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India

Also Watch

| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You