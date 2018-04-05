Microsoft 'ScaleUp' Announces 12th Start-up Cohort in India

Microsoft "ScaleUp" on Thursday announced the 12th cohort consisting 12 start-ups for its programme to empower them with technology, go-to-market and community benefits.ScaleUp (known previously as Microsoft Accelerator) focuses on late-stage B2B start-ups and helps them accelerate their business growth through mentorship, streamlined go-to-market (GTM) activities and access to world-class technology.The 12 start-ups in the cohort are AppICE, Appiyo Technologies' Twixor, Avanseus Technologies, eGovernments Foundation, Gaia Smart Cities Solution, GrowthEnabler, Karo Sambhav, Kogence, MachineSense, SmartVizX, Sprinkle Data and Xurmo Technologies.The selected start-ups are focused on areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Big Data Analytics, among others, to build solutions for the market.During the six-month programme, these start-ups would work closely with Microsoft leaders, industry experts and leverage the Microsoft Partner Network to scale their business models and serve enterprise clients.The start-ups would get access to Microsoft's expertise, infrastructure and Azure Cloud platform to build a strong technology backbone for their business.Microsoft currently caters to over 5,000 tech start-ups and more than 200,000 large and small-and-medium businesses in India.