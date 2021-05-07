Microsoft Seems to Be Finally Ditching Windows 95-Era Icons, Ahead of Windows 10 Visual Rejuvenation

Microsoft is doing a major visual overhaul. The Redmond, Washington-based giant is finally refreshing its Windows 95-era icons. Microsoft has been slowly changing the icons that is uses for Windows 10, as part of a “sweeping visual rejuvenation" that is planned for later this year. Back in March, the company had brought in few new system icons like the new File Explorer, folder, Recycle Bin, disk drive icons, and more. The company is now planning to refresh the Windows 95-era icons that users still come across in Windows 10. According to a report in Windows Latest, Microsoft is bringing new icons for hibernation mode, network, memory, floppy drives, and more as part of the shell32.dll file in preview versions of Windows 10.

The DLL the new icons have been spotted in is part of the Windows Shell, which surfaces icons in a variety of dialog boxes throughout the operating system. Microsoft has, over time, only modernised other parts of the OS, only for an older app to show users Windows 95-era icons in a dialogue box. This, according to reports, could mean that Windows will no longer ask users for a floppy disk drive when they dig into the device manager in order to update a driver.

This is all a part of the company’s efforts to improve the consistency of Windows with its Windows 10 update codenamed Sun Valley, which is set to launch later this year. The visual changes are expected to appear in the Windows 10 21H2 update that is scheduled to roll out in October this year. Microsoft has not officially detailed its Sun Valley update, but the company earlier this year posted a job listing for a Windows Core User Experience team that would work to improve the Windows interface for regular consumers.

Microsoft is expected to reveal more about the ‘Sun Valley’ update later this month during its Build conference or the dedicated Windows news event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here