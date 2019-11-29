Take the pledge to vote

Microsoft Set to Release Next Big Windows 10 Update in Early 2020

With the Windows 10 version 2004 update, Microsoft is promising an improved Cortana experience and better bandwidth controls.

November 29, 2019, 9:18 AM IST
Microsoft has said that they will be finalising the next update for Windows 10, which they have codenamed '20H1', set for release next year. According to the Windows blog post, the 20H1 update will be known as Windows 10 version 2004. However, Microsoft has not said anything about the public name of the Windows 10 version 2004. The update will most likely be available for users in early 2020. According to a report by Windows Latest, if Microsoft follows the current naming scheme, then the update could be named after its launch month. Windows 10 updates released earlier this year included '03' in the version number, but Microsoft has decided to choose 'version 2004' for Windows 10 20H1 update so that users do not get confused with Windows Server 2003, the report said.

Microsoft has started to test Windows 10 Insider preview Build 19033 (20H1) to Windows Insiders simultaneously in both the Fast ring and Slow ring. "Eagle-eyed Windows Insiders will notice that as of this build, 20H1 officially shows it is version 2004. We have chosen to use 2004 as the version to eliminate confusion with any past product names (such as Windows Server 2003)," Microsoft said in its blog post. According to the news report, Windows 10 20H1 will come with latest features for Task Manager and Windows Search. It also assures of an all-new Cortana experience, Windows Update’s improved bandwidth controls among others.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
