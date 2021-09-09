Microsoft Showcases Refreshed Photos App for Windows 11, Here's How it Looks

Microsoft is refreshing a host of native desktop apps on Windows 11 OS with new design and minor tweaks in terms of features. The latest app that the company is redesigning is the Photos desktop app that lets users view media files as well as provide some editing tools. The software logo remains the same, and the promotional teaser highlights users could view multiple photos simultaneously in a tile view. The app looks polished, and the updated version will roll out to Windows Insider testers soon. The Windows 11 stable version is said to roll out next month.

The Photos app for Windows 11 will also have fewer editing tools floating at the top, unlike being present inside the edit button on the current version. Interestingly, the Photos window does not seemingly have rounded edges - a design language Microsoft wants to introduce with apps on the next-gen OS. The new Photos desktop app was first teased in August alongside refreshed MS Paint desktop app. The teaser does not highlight anything on performance, though many Windows users would hope for optimisation as the current version runs slow.

Pumped to share another #Windows11 first look with you - the beautifully redesigned #PhotosApp is coming soon to #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/hraNJAo9iF— Panos Panay (@panos_panay) September 7, 2021

Earlier, we saw refreshed Microsoft Paint on Windows 11 that now comes with a simplified toolbar. The existing colourful interface has been replaced by a uniform Fluent header as well. The colours come inside circles instead of square boxes on Windows 10, and the undo/redo buttons now appear next to the ‘File.’ It seems Microsoft is tweaking old software to be compatible with touch-enabled PCs, though there are no additional features - at least from the image. Earlier in April, MS Paint appeared on Microsoft Store, nearly four years after Microsoft announced the development. The software giant will also update the Clock desktop app with ‘Focus Sessions’ that will have Spotify integration.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here