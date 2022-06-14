Microsoft Shuts Down Internet Explorer On June 15 For Good, People Won’t Miss It Much

Microsoft is finally pulling the plug on the infamous Internet Explorer web browser and June 15 will be the last day for the platform on the internet. Internet Explorer made its debut 27 years back in 1995 as the bundled web browser with the Windows 95 operating system for PCs. Initially, users were asked to pay to get the browser and after a while you got it for free.

Internet Explorer made a habit of giving you updates at a slow pace, riddled with bugs and security issues that made it a developer’s nightmare.

Internet Explorer managed to survive until you got better and faster web browsers in the market, and now with the likes of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Safari around, IE just couldn’t compete with the latest avatar of web browser in the market.

Fair to say that Internet Explorer shutting down is not going to bring tears in people’s eyes.

Internet Explorer is retiring on Wednesday after 27 years of service. pic.twitter.com/ItNmJ4RJ1v — Lady G (@gabsmashh) June 13, 2022

Internet Explorer is finally shutting down on June 15 after 27 years. Seems it’s lagging a bit, I clicked “close” 26 years ago. — Scott Hanselman 🇺🇦 (@shanselman) June 14, 2022

Microsoft prepares to retire internet explorer, it's 27 year old browser Chrome users : pic.twitter.com/5C8unTqcu6 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 13, 2022

Some even wanted to call it the end of an era, especially those with a tinge a nostalgia in their emotion.

Internet Explorer is shutting down in three days. I haven't used IE in a decades but it was the browser I had used for the majority if my childhood. Whether you loved or hated Internet Explorer, it'll be the end if an era 💛 — Caesár (@CnaVD) June 11, 2022

Microsoft decided to stop working on other versions of IE many years back, and it started focusing on the Edge browser which is slowly turning into IE 2.0. But eventually, Microsoft was compelled to look the other way, joining the Chromium fraternity to give us the new-look Edge browser, which is now the flag bearer for Microsoft on Windows 10 and 11 operating system for PCs.

