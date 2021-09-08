Microsoft Start Launched To Deliver Personalised News Feed, Available in India

Microsoft on Tuesday rolled out a personalised news feed called Microsoft Start, which will be available both as a website and a mobile app. This move will allow the software company to better compete with news feeds provided by Apple, Alphabet’ Google or third party apps like Flipboard. The platform will aggregate news, meaning it won’t publish its own stories but curate from different publications. However, users will see results based on their interaction with the platform. Microsoft Start is also available as a standalone webpage.

In a blogpost, Microsoft says Microsoft Start builds on the company’s existing online services including MSN, which chiefly aggregates news from sources. It is essentially a rebranding of the platforms. “Microsoft Start brings new technology to content experiences, including Microsoft’s latest advancements in AI and machine learning, coupled with human moderation, to help people stay up to date with the information that is personalised for their interests," the post explains. Users can further moderate content by clicking on the dedicated ‘personalise’ button that offers various options. Apart from that, Microsoft Start displays news based on categories such as Sports, Money, Lifestyle, Entertainment and more.

Introducing Microsoft Start! A personalized feed tailored to your interests delivering news, weather, sports, and other content when and where you want it. Get -ed https://t.co/6wAUE7l6Db pic.twitter.com/dzCRbajN4o— Windows (@Windows) September 7, 2021

Microsoft Start will further display hyperlocal news, and users can get up-to-the-minute forecasts specific to the region. Users can also find explore restaurants, nearby venues to “learn more" about the community. The app is available to download via Google Play and Apple App Store in India. The Microsoft Strat weblink is still directing users to the MSN website but will likely be updated soon. Moreover, the platform can also display the latest scores, upcoming schedules, detailed stats, and news for a particular sports team - all in one place. Once Windows 11 launches next in October, Microsoft Start will also be available in widget form from the dedicated section of the new OS. Microsoft Edge will also include a Microsoft Start feed on the new tab page.

