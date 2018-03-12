English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft Starts Selling Customised Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+
The "Microsoft edition" smartphones will give users access to a range of Microsoft's apps such as Excel, Skype, Cortana, OneNote, PowerPoint, Word and Microsoft Launcher after setting up the phone.
Microsoft Starts Selling Customised Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ (photo for representation, image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
Microsoft has started selling a customised version of the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on its store. The "Microsoft edition" smartphones will give users access to a range of Microsoft's apps such as Excel, Skype, Cortana, OneNote, PowerPoint, Word and Microsoft Launcher after setting up the phone.
Also Read: Apple Sued Over Siri's Natural Language Capacities
"The phones look the same as the standard version at first glance and the hardware is exactly the same. The Operating System (OS) will be the same too. It's the apps that are different," Digital Trends reported late on Friday.
Also Read: Facebook-Owned Onavo Launches App That Locks Other Apps
However, the apps will not come pre-installed. "A Microsoft customisation is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ 'Microsoft Edition' when the devices are unboxed and connected to Wi-Fi," a Microsoft representative was quoted as saying by Trusted Reviews.
Prospective buyers can pre-order a unit but delivery will begin on March 16. Microsoft has reportedly said that quantities of the devices are limited.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple Sued Over Siri's Natural Language Capacities
"The phones look the same as the standard version at first glance and the hardware is exactly the same. The Operating System (OS) will be the same too. It's the apps that are different," Digital Trends reported late on Friday.
Also Read: Facebook-Owned Onavo Launches App That Locks Other Apps
However, the apps will not come pre-installed. "A Microsoft customisation is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ 'Microsoft Edition' when the devices are unboxed and connected to Wi-Fi," a Microsoft representative was quoted as saying by Trusted Reviews.
Prospective buyers can pre-order a unit but delivery will begin on March 16. Microsoft has reportedly said that quantities of the devices are limited.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AB de Villiers Delighted With Much-awaited Century, SA Hunt for Win
- Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Sported The White Outfit Better?
- Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo Of Grandmom Mary Jo Holding Baby Stormi
- Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics