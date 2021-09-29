Microsoft Store Opens the Door to Epic, Amazon and Other Third-Party App Stores

Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it will allow Epic Games, Amazon and other firms to integrate their app stores into the technology giant’s marketplace, giving more options to third-party developers. The Redmond, Washington-based company also said it would not take a cut from app developers’ revenue, when the apps manage their own in-app payment systems.

“Microsoft is again leading the industry forward with Windows, now an open platform with an open store," Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney tweeted.

The move comes as Epic Games and Apple have been locked in a legal dispute since last year when the “Fortnite" creator tried to get around Apple’s 30 percent fee on some in-app purchases on the App Store by launching its own in-app payment system. read more Developers have long criticized Apple’s commissions of between 15 percent and 30 percent on many App Store purchases, what some developers see as an opaque and unpredictable app-vetting process.

