English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft Stores Start Selling Amazon's Echo Devices
Microsoft has been increasingly focusing on its Amazon partnership and Alexa integration.
Microsoft Stores Start Selling Amazon's Echo Devices
Loading...
Following its partnership with Amazon to integrate their two Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered assistants Alexa with Cortana, Microsoft has now started selling Amazon's Echo devices in its retail stores. Amazon's Echo Dot and Echo devices are available online and in Microsoft Stores in the US, The Verge reported on Saturday. Microsoft introduced Cortana on Windows Phone four years ago. In Windows 10, it became the core search functionality.
The software maker now appears to be pushing it towards more business-focused areas like chat bots rather than its original consumer-focused launch, the report added.
Microsoft has been increasingly focusing on its Amazon partnership and Alexa integration, it added. Microsoft and Amazon had announced to integrate their virtual assistants last year.
The tech giants performed the first such integration between the two intelligent assistants at the "Build 2018" developers' conference in May this year. Megan Saunders, Microsoft Cortana General Manager, and Tom Taylor, Amazon Alexa Senior Vice President, showcased how Alexa and Cortana would work together in the near future. "For all of you developers out there building skills, Cortana and Alexa will enable access to more people across more devices. And we can't wait to see what you build," said Saunders.
While Alexa accepted personal requests, Cortana helped with business needs. The integration works with the command: "Alexa, open Cortana."
The software maker now appears to be pushing it towards more business-focused areas like chat bots rather than its original consumer-focused launch, the report added.
Microsoft has been increasingly focusing on its Amazon partnership and Alexa integration, it added. Microsoft and Amazon had announced to integrate their virtual assistants last year.
The tech giants performed the first such integration between the two intelligent assistants at the "Build 2018" developers' conference in May this year. Megan Saunders, Microsoft Cortana General Manager, and Tom Taylor, Amazon Alexa Senior Vice President, showcased how Alexa and Cortana would work together in the near future. "For all of you developers out there building skills, Cortana and Alexa will enable access to more people across more devices. And we can't wait to see what you build," said Saunders.
While Alexa accepted personal requests, Cortana helped with business needs. The integration works with the command: "Alexa, open Cortana."
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Avengers 4 Trailer See Iron Man and Captain America Reuniting?
- Dearth of Female Boxing Coaches Puts Finland's Maarit Teuronen in a League of Her Own
- This Revelation About the 'Eight of Diamonds' Playing Card Has Left Twitterati in Disbelief
- Got Cash, Take Her: How Saif Ali Khan and Sara Made Koffee With Karan a Fun Watch
- LPG As Good As CNG In Curbing Pollution: Auto LPG Suppliers To PM Narendra Modi
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...