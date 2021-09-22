Microsoft Surface 2021 Event Starts Tonight: How to Watch Live, What to Expect

Microsoft’s upcoming Surface event will start tonight, September 22, at 8 AM PT (8:30 PM IST), and fans can watch the live stream on the company’s website. The Redmond, a Washington-based tech company may launch Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, and Surface Book 4 (which may go by a different name) at the event. In its early announcement, Microsoft teased a profile image of what appears to be a thin Surface tablet device. Microsoft may also talk about the next-generation Windows 11 that is slated to roll out next month.

Ahead of the official launch, a tipster (@Shadow_Leak) claimed that the new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will feature Intel’s 11th-generation Core processors and a 13-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device is said to run on Windows 11 out of the box and come with dual Thunderbolt ports and a replaceable SSD. Notably, the Surface Duo 2 may retain the foldable form factor and come with 5G. An alleged FCC document also reveals NFC and wireless charging support. The Surface Duo 2 will aim to rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Surface Book 4 is said to be a non-detachable 2-in-1 with “powerful internals."

Excitement is in the air (thanks to the Wi-Fi). Join us for the #MicrosoftEvent September 22nd. https://t.co/2vzqJbbxKy pic.twitter.com/CJtk6f7Qwt— Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 21, 2021

While the company launched the Surface Pro 7 Plus earlier this year, it was only meant for businesses. A more consumer-centric Surface Pro design is expected to launch tonight that would take advantage of the latest Windows 11 features. A refreshed Surface Pro X, a Surface Go 3, and a few Surface accessories are also expected at Microsoft’s event. Some of the new products may also in India, where the company already sells Surface Laptop Go, Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3.

