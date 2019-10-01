Microsoft Surface 7 Pro, Surface Laptop 3 Leaked Before Official Launch

Microsoft’s Surface event is just a day away where we are expecting an all-new lineup of Surface hardware including the new versions of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. Surprisingly we didn’t notice any massive leaks throughout the year, however we now have what seems to be official press images of the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 (13-inch), Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch), and an ARM-powered lightweight Surface device.

Thanks to popular tipster Evan Blass, we now have an early look at the upcoming Surface devices for 2019. The images shared include the Surface Pro 7 which seems to have a similar design as the predecessor. What is new is that there is an additional USB Type-C port beside the standard USB Type-A port, microSD card slot and the Surface charging port. Apart from the detachable keyboard, we are also expected to see updated internals on the device.

The Surface Laptop 3 13-inch and 15-inch have also leaked which again look very similar to the Surface Laptop 2 series. The dark grey colour also makes it look like it is heavily inspired by the MacBook range. You can’t really see the ports in the shared photos, but we have our fingers crossed for USB Type-C here as well.

Lastly, there is an ARM-powered Surface device which seems like a super-slim version of the Surface Pro 7. It features a detachable keyboard and support for a new Surface Pen which seems to dock right into the keyboard cover. The convertible device also has at least two USB Type-C ports and a kickstand at the back. It could be powered by a Qualcomm processor.

Other devices expected at the launch event include the new Surface Book 3 powered by the latest 10th-gen Intel Processors, and the highly rumoured dual-screen top-secret Surface device.

