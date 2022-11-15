Microsoft Surface 9 Pro And Laptop 5 Launched In India: Here's How Much They Cost

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the pre-orders for new Surface products — Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 — in India.

Surface Laptop 5 is priced at Rs 1,07,999, and Surface Pro 9 is priced at Rs 1,05,999, The two devices are available across online and offline stores. At these prices, the new Surface devices go up against the iPads and the MacBooks that are already available in the country. Here’s a quick look at what the new Surface devices bring to the table.

Surface Pro 9

Surface Pro 9 is “the 2-in-1 to beat, according to the company thanks to its new internals and the 13-inch PixelSense display. The edge-to-edge panel offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2880 x 1920 resolution. There are two versions of Surface Pro 9, with one variant featuring Intel 12th Generation Core processors, and another variant featuring Microsoft’s own SQ3 chip powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon, which unlike the Intel variant, offers 5G connectivity.

Intel variants offer 8GB, 16GB and 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD while SQ3 comes in either 8GB or 32GB options and 512GB SSD. Moreover, only the Intel variant offers Thunderbolt 4 I/O, but the SQ3 variant makes up for that with better battery life compared to its Intel counterpart.

Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 5 comes with a 3:2 PixelSense display in 13.5-inch or 15-inch sizes depending on your needs. The smaller 13.5-inch variant offers a choice between Intel’s 12th Generation Core i5 or i7 processors and 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB RAM, with up to 1TB SSD. On the other hand, the larger 15-inch variant only comes with Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7 processor, with the same RAM and storage options as the 13.5-inch model.

Microsoft has paid emphasis to the audio by offering Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing to create an immersive experience for users. The laptop is available in an anodised aluminum finish and features 1X USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, 1X USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

