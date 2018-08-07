Microsoft Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More

Aiming to empower enterprises and consumers to achieve more with its Windows devices, Microsoft on Tuesday added new entrants to its Surface family in India. The company launched Surface Book 2, which it says is the most powerful Surface ever and the Surface Laptop, in addition to the already available Surface Pro. "Surface embodies Microsoft's mission to empower people to do more. Globally and in India, it's encouraging to see the rapidly growing Surface community in, both, consumer and enterprise. Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop have created new benchmarks in style, speed, security and enabling creativity," Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, told reporters here.Surface Book 2 is up to five times more powerful than the original, the company said. With PixelSense display, Surface Book 2 gives users the power of a laptop, the versatility of a tablet and the freedom of a portable studio in one device. The device features the latest 8th Gen Intel Dual-Core or Quad-Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GPUs. For those seeking flexibility in the way they use their device, the Surface Book 2 supports four different modes, including Studio Mode, Laptop Mode, View Mode and even Tablet mode by simply detaching the screen.The device will be available in 13.5-inch or 15-inch options and claims to have a 17-hour battery life for long productivity sessions. The Surface laptop has a sleek, clamshell design and has 7th generation Intel Core processor and up to 14.5 hours of battery life to last through the day, the company added. At 1.25 kg and less than 14.5mm thin, the Surface Laptop features a signature keyboard covered in Alcantara material, along with a quiet and responsive keyset, large precision trackpad, and soft palm rest.Powered by Windows 10 in S mode1, a new Windows experience streamlined for security and superior performance, the Surface Laptop starts up and runs faster with InstantOn and an OS optimised for sustained performance. The devices are available in online Microsoft stores -- Amazon and Flipkart as well as Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales and other authorized retailers in India.For commercial users, the new Surface Pro will be available through more than 150 commercial resellers. The Surface Laptop is available in various configurations, the starting price being Rs 86,999. One can get Surface Book 2 at a starting price of Rs 137,999.