Microsoft has unveiled its next-generation Microsoft Surface Duo 2 foldable device that comes with loads of improvements. Although the design of the new Surface Duo 2 and the first-gen Surface Duo (2020) is more or less similar, the former now has triple rear cameras and an upgraded processor. It carries Snapdragon 888 SoC, and the RAM configuration has been upgraded to 8GB (base). Microsoft has also added a side panel on the hinge for notifications and NFC. Its India-specific availability details remain unclear, and the company also launched a new Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go 3, and the Surface Pro 8 at the Microsoft Event 2021 last night.

In terms of specifications, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 sports two 5.8-inch OLED displays with 1,344×1,892 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, 800 nits of brightness, and 90Hz refresh rate. Combined, the two Duo 2 displays measure 8.3 inches diagonally. Additionally, the screen on the right carries a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 512GB storage and 8GB RAM. The Surface Duo 2 runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box with Microsoft 365 apps pre-loaded.

At the back, there’s a triple camera system that uses a 12-megapixel wide camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 110o diagonal field-of-view. At the front, there’s a 12-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. The camera app on Surface Duo 2 comes preloaded with features like 4K video recording at up to 60fps, portrait mode, preview and controls on the left panel, smooth zoom, and more. Other notable features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. The Surface Duo carries a 4,449mAh battery that is touted to deliver 28 hours of talk time. The back of the hinge also features an LED panel where users can view quick notifications. Glass covers the front and back panels, just like before. Its price starts at$1,499.99 (roughly Rs 1,10,700) and is still comparatively cheaper than Galaxy Z Fold 3.

