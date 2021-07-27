Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Leaked Images Hint At Triple Cameras, Minor Design Tweaks

Microsoft last year launched its first dual-screen device, the Surface Duo. Now, it seems that the company is praparing for the successor of the Surface Duo, if the latest leaked images are to be believed. According to new leaked images, Microsoft is readying a Surface Duo 2 for later this year and it will include a new triple camera setup, the images hint. The leaked images first appeared in a YouTube video last month and have now been verified by Windows Central as being legitimate. The camera system on the Surface Duo appears to be the most significant change on the Surface Duo, at least in terms of the design.

The triple camera system on the rumoured Surface Duo 2 is said to include a telephoto lens, an ultra wide angle shooter, and a standard lens. The images show a rectangular camera module, shaped similarly to many Android devices out there currently. The leaked images also make it seem like Microsoft has moved the fingerprint scanneritor the power button on the Surface Duo 2 and the USB type-C port has been moved towards the right. Apart from the triple camera module, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is expected to have minor design tweaks as compared to its predecessor.

Rumours have previously suggested that the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 5G connectivity, and an NFC chip. Microsoft is also rumoured to increase the screen size on the Surface Duo 2, with thinner bezels than its predecessor.

Surface Duo 2, like the first Surface Duo, will come with separate screens instead of featuring a foldable display like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. It will be interesting to see as to what new software tweaks Microsoft will bring to make the Surface Duo 2 better than the previous version.

