Microsoft Surface Duo and Duo 2 Getting Windows-Like Android 12L Update

Microsoft has released the Android 12L update for its foldable Android phones, Surface Duo and the Duo 2 this week. The company has opted for a Windows-like interface for its new Android version on these devices.

In fact, you would notice a lot of similarities between the Android 12L running on the Duo Pros and the Windows 11 PC interface. You get Windows style wallpaper, UI, colours and icons as well. You can match the colour of the interface with the font style as well.

Having said that, Android 12L brings its privacy focus to the table, with details about which app is accessing the microphone or the camera on the Surface Duo. You also get to know when the camera or the mic is activated at the top of the screen in the status bar.

Granted, Microsoft didn’t give the Duos a wider release in the market, and yes, it didn’t catch a lot of people’s eye (at least the first-gen product). But it is good to see Microsoft continuing to show its faith in the lineup. Teams users will get improved battery performance, and they can transfer a call via the Time widget.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola’s Concept Rollable Phone Will Blow Your Mind!

The Surface Duo users will get an Android 12L update with a download size of 2.6GB, while those with the Duo 2 get a larger 3.2GB download size for the update.

In addition to this, you also have the latest October Android security patch, keeping both the devices secure from any security vulnerabilities. Duo users can head over to the Settings on their device and go to the System update option to see if their unit has got the device yet. Android 12L is the first version from Google which is focused on foldables and big-screen Android tablets. It was teased at the Google I/O 2022 this year and will be making its way to other devices in the coming months.

Read all the Latest Tech News here