Microsoft Surface Duo And Surface Neo May Get The Multi-Spectral Camera Awesomeness

Microsoft is currently working on a “depth and multi-spectral” camera, which will most probably be used for future Surface devices, including the Surface Duo and Neo that arrive next year. As of now the release of these two devices is not expected before the end of 2020. The Surface Duo and Surface Neo were announced at the Microsoft’s annual hardware event which was held in October. Multi-spectral imaging is used by satellites and captures images that the human eye cannot detect.

According to Windows Latest, the patent namely ‘Object Recognition Using Depth And Multi-Spectral Camera’ was filed in the latter half of 2019. The camera is likely to be configured to output depth-multi-spectral image and each pixel will include at least a depth value and spectral value. The camera will use object recognition machine combined with a depth+multi-spectral image to understand the structure of the object and produce output.

The recognition machine will use a convolutional neural network to determine the face or object. In October, Panos Panay, chief product officer of the Microsoft Devices Group, had confirmed that the company is working on a world-class camera for the Surface Duo. As of now it seems that this technology will not be limited to a single device and the brand can possibly also use it in other products.

