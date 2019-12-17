Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Microsoft Surface Duo And Surface Neo May Get The Multi-Spectral Camera Awesomeness

Multi-spectral imaging is used by satellites and captures images that the human eye cannot detect.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 17, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Microsoft Surface Duo And Surface Neo May Get The Multi-Spectral Camera Awesomeness
Multi-spectral imaging is used by satellites and captures images that the human eye cannot detect.

Microsoft is currently working on a “depth and multi-spectral” camera, which will most probably be used for future Surface devices, including the Surface Duo and Neo that arrive next year. As of now the release of these two devices is not expected before the end of 2020. The Surface Duo and Surface Neo were announced at the Microsoft’s annual hardware event which was held in October. Multi-spectral imaging is used by satellites and captures images that the human eye cannot detect.

According to Windows Latest, the patent namely ‘Object Recognition Using Depth And Multi-Spectral Camera’ was filed in the latter half of 2019. The camera is likely to be configured to output depth-multi-spectral image and each pixel will include at least a depth value and spectral value. The camera will use object recognition machine combined with a depth+multi-spectral image to understand the structure of the object and produce output.

The recognition machine will use a convolutional neural network to determine the face or object. In October, Panos Panay, chief product officer of the Microsoft Devices Group, had confirmed that the company is working on a world-class camera for the Surface Duo. As of now it seems that this technology will not be limited to a single device and the brand can possibly also use it in other products.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram