Microsoft Surface Event 2022: Announcements, New Surface Devices And All Details

With the Microsoft Surface event now done and dusted, the tech-giant launched a slew of new Surface hardware including the new Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 2+. Alongside the new hardware, Microsoft also announced that it is collaborating with Apple to bring iCloud integration to Windows for a seamless connectivity between Apple and Windows devices.

Surface Pro 9

Microsoft is calling the Surface Pro 9 “the 2-in-1 to beat,” thanks to its new internals and the 13-inch PixelSense display. The edge-to-edge panel offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2880 x 1920 resolution. There are two versions of Surface Pro 9, with one variant featuring Intel 12th Generation Core processors, and another variant featuring Microsoft’s own SQ3 chip powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon, which unlike the Intel variant, offers 5G connectivity.

Intel variants offer 8GB, 16GB and 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD while SQ3 comes in either 8GB or 32GB options and 512GB SSD. Moreover, only the Intel variant offers Thunderbolt 4 I/O, but the SQ3 variant makes up for that with better battery life compared to its Intel counterpart.

Surface Studio 2+

Like the previous iteration, Surface Studio 2+ is an all-in-one or AIO that is designed with content creators, graphic designers and industry professionals in mind. It features the Intel Core i7 11370H processor, Nvidia RTX GeForce 3060, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Surface Studio 2+ has 3X USB-C ports with Thunderbolt, 2X USB-A, 1X 3.5mm audio jack, and gigabit ethernet port for I/O.

Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 5 comes with a 3:2 PixelSense display in 13.5-inch or 15-inch sizes depending on your needs. The smaller 13.5-inch varaint offers a choice between Intel’s 12th Generation Core i5 or i7 processors and 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB RAM, with up to 1TB SSD. On the other hand, the larger 15-inch variant only comes with Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7 processor, with the same RAM and storage options as the 13.5-inch model.

Microsoft has paid emphasis to the audio by offering Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing to create an immersive experience for users. The laptop is available in an anodised aluminum finish and features 1X USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, 1X USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Apple And Microsoft Are Collaborating

Owing to improved iCloud and Microsoft Photos app compatibility in Windows 11, iPhone users with Windows laptops will be able to see all of their iPhone photos and videos straight in the Microsoft Photos app. They only need to download the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store and choose the iCloud Photos sync option.

