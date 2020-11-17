Microsoft Surface Go 2 And Surface Book 3 Go On Sale In India; Prices Start Rs 42,999 and Rs 1,56,299

Microsoft has unveiled its latest Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 laptops in India. Both the Microsoft Surface models are offered in different storage configurations, and the laptops are available to purchase via authorised retailers and online partners like Flipkart, Amazon and, Paytm Mall. The new Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 models feature Intel processors, and the company claims that they are designed to "empower users to work, learn, connect and play from anywhere." While the Surface Go 2 comes with a 10.5-inch touch display, the Surface Book 3 has two display size options of 13-inch and 15-inch.

Customers can purchase the Microsoft Surface Go 2 with either the 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor or the Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor. Both the variants are further offered in different storage configurations in the country. The 4GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB options with 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor cost Rs 47,599 and Rs 63,499 respectively in India. On the other hand, the 4GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB Surface Go 2 models with the Pentium Gold 4425Y processor come with a price tag of Rs 42,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively.

Whereas, the 13-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 (8GB + 256GB) with Intel Core i5 processor costs Rs 1,56,299 in India. The starting price of the 15-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 (16GB + 256GB) is set at Rs 2,20,399. Microsoft has also launched Microsoft Surface Book 3 with Nvidia Quadra RTX 3000 for commercial usage and interested customers are required to contact official retailers. This premium model with Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage is priced at Rs. 3,40,399. The full pricing details of the new Microsoft Surface laptops, provided by the company can be found below.

As mentioned, both Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Microsoft Surface Book 3 laptops will retail via official partners in India. The laptop models are expected to feature on the Amazon and Flipkart platforms shortly.

In terms of specifications, the Surface Go 2 features a 10.5-inch touch display with a screen resolution of 1,920x1,280 pixels along with 3:2 aspect ration and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Its runs Windows 10 Home in S mode out-of-the-box and supports Windows Hello face sign-in for security. It comes with either the 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor or the Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage.

The laptop packs a single 8-megapixel rear camera that supports full-HD video recording. For video calling, there's a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Other features on the Microsoft Surface Go 2 include Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 6, dual-studio microphones, and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. It also packs a single USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, one Surface Connect port, and a microSDXC card reader. Additionally, Microsoft claims that the laptop can offer up to 10 hours of battery with typical device usage (Wi-Fi enabled).

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is available in 13.5-inch or 15-inch sizes, and both the variants come with touch support. The 13.5-inch display has a screen resolution of 3,000x2,000 pixels while the 15-inch display comes with 3,240x2,160 pixels. Both the models are touted to offer up to 17.5 hours of battery with typical usage. Customers can choose between the quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 processor or the quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor that can be paired with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop only has a single HD front-facing camera for Windows Hello face authentication and video calling. There's also an 8-megapixel camera at the back.

Other features on the Microsoft Surface Book 3 include a single USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port.