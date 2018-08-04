English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Microsoft 'Surface Go' Starts Shipping

Starting at $399, the "Surface Go" features an integrated kickstand, Windows 10 and a similar design to the Surface Pro.

IANS

Updated:August 4, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
Microsoft's recently launched portable and affordable surface tablet "Surface Go" is now shipping. Starting at $399, the "Surface Go" features integrated kickstand, Windows 10 and a similar design to the Surface Pro.

"The Surface Go, Microsoft's latest 2-in-1, is now shipping. It has all the hallmarks of a Surface tablet -- magnesium casing, fully adjustable kickstand, Windows Hello-compatible camera, and a keyboard connector," The Verge reported on Thursday.

The device comes with a 10-inch display and weighs nearly 500 g. It supports inking with the Surface Pen, a 3:2 custom calibrated display, a built-in hinge with full friction and type and mouse input support with Microsoft's signature type cover.

The lightweight device with a 4K monitor is powered by 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, offering a nine hour battery life.

