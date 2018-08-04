English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Microsoft 'Surface Go' Starts Shipping
Starting at $399, the "Surface Go" features an integrated kickstand, Windows 10 and a similar design to the Surface Pro.
Microsoft 'Surface Go' Starts Shipping
Loading...
Microsoft's recently launched portable and affordable surface tablet "Surface Go" is now shipping. Starting at $399, the "Surface Go" features integrated kickstand, Windows 10 and a similar design to the Surface Pro.
"The Surface Go, Microsoft's latest 2-in-1, is now shipping. It has all the hallmarks of a Surface tablet -- magnesium casing, fully adjustable kickstand, Windows Hello-compatible camera, and a keyboard connector," The Verge reported on Thursday.
The device comes with a 10-inch display and weighs nearly 500 g. It supports inking with the Surface Pen, a 3:2 custom calibrated display, a built-in hinge with full friction and type and mouse input support with Microsoft's signature type cover.
The lightweight device with a 4K monitor is powered by 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, offering a nine hour battery life.
Also Watch
"The Surface Go, Microsoft's latest 2-in-1, is now shipping. It has all the hallmarks of a Surface tablet -- magnesium casing, fully adjustable kickstand, Windows Hello-compatible camera, and a keyboard connector," The Verge reported on Thursday.
The device comes with a 10-inch display and weighs nearly 500 g. It supports inking with the Surface Pen, a 3:2 custom calibrated display, a built-in hinge with full friction and type and mouse input support with Microsoft's signature type cover.
The lightweight device with a 4K monitor is powered by 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, offering a nine hour battery life.
Also Watch
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Candle-Lit Dinner With Friends; See Picture
- Andy Murray Withdraws from Washington After tearful 3 a.m. Finish
- "No One is Invincible, We Can Get Kohli Out," Insists Anderson as Titanic Struggle Resumes
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
- Apple Makes History, Becomes World's First Trillion Dollar Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...