Microsoft Surface Go Starts Shipping in India: Price, Specifications And More
Aimed at taking on Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, the Surface Go is the lightest Surface device yet, weighing just 522g.
Microsoft Surface Go Starts Shipping in India: Price, Specifications And More (photo for representation)
Surface Go, Microsoft's smallest and most affordable Surface device yet, started shipping in India on Monday exclusively through Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 38,599. Aimed at taking on Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, the Surface Go is the lightest Surface device yet, weighing just 522g. The 10-inch, two-in-one device with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will cost Rs 38,599 while the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant can be purchased for Rs 50,999.
Microsoft launched the Surface Go globally earlier this year. The device comes with the Surface Pen -- with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a 3:2 high-resolution "PixelSense" custom calibrated display. Powered by the 7th Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y and protected by Gorilla Glass 3, the device offers up to nine hours of battery life, according to Microsoft.
Surface Go also has several ports for various needs, including Surface Connect for charging and docking, USB-C 3.1 for data, video, and charging, a headphone jack and a MicroSD card reader for storage expansion. For users who require connectivity via video calls, the Surface Go features a 5-MP HD camera and rear auto-focus 8MP HD camera, along with dual microphones.
The Microsoft Surface family of devices has registered high double-digit growth in the Indian market this year and the Surface Go is set to add heavily to that next year, according to Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer & Devices, Microsoft India. "In Surface Go, you have latest Windows 10 and a suite of Microsoft apps, for a pure laptop experience on the go. No other tablet or a 2-in-1 can make your work life easier than this device," Mohapatra told IANS at the time of the launch.
