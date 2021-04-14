Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Launched With Intel and AMD Processor Options: Price, Specs and More

Redmond, Washington-based giant Microsoft has launched its latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 in the US, Canada, and Japan. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 comes as a successor to the Surface Laptop 3 which was launched in October 2019. The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop comes in Intel and AMD configurations and it is available in two sizes - 13.5-inch and a 15-inch. Both the Surface Laptop 4 are touch enabled and come with Windows Hello face recognition. The laptops come with an aluminium frame with options for alcantara or metal palm rests. The Microsoft Surface Pro 13.5-inch starts at a price of $999 (roughly Rs 75,000), while the 15-inch variant is priced at $1,299 onwards (roughly Rs 97,500). The 3.5-inch variant has been launched in two colour options - Ice Blue and Platinum, while the 15-inch variant comes in Matte Black and Platinum colours. The laptops will start shipping from April 15 in US, Canada, and Japan. There is no word on the international availability of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 yet.

The Surface Laptop 4 runs on Windows 10 and comes in two sizes - 13.5-inch and 15-inch. The 13.5-inch model comes with a 10-point multi-touch enabled PixelSense display with a 2256×1504 pixels resolution, 201 ppi pixel density, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The 15-inch model has a 2496×1664 pixels resolution with the same pixel density and aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4’s 13.5-inch model comes with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics or an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with AMD Radeon graphics. The 15-inch model, on the other hand, is equipped with in Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor or an AMD Ryzen 4980U chipset. The Surface Laptop 4 comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It has a 47.4Whr battery that is said to last up to 19 hours on the 13.5-inch model and up to 17.5 hours on the 15-inch model.

