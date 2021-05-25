Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 With 11th-Gen Intel, AMD Ryzen CPU Options Launched in India: Price, Specs

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has arrived in India, just a month after its global debut. The new notebook comes as a successor to the Surface Laptop 3 which was launched in October 2019. It comes in Intel and AMD configurations and is available in two sizes - 13.5-inch and 15-inch screens. Both variants of the Surface Laptop 4 are touch-enabled and come with Windows Hello face recognition. The body comes with an aluminum frame with options for Alcantara or metal palm rests. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 price in India starts at Rs 1,02,999 for the base 13.5-inch variant that features the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U CPU, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, while the AMD Ryzen 7 4980U-powered model in 15-inch version costs Rs 1,34,999. The 13.5-inch model with the 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage is available at Rs 1,51,999. For businesses, Microsoft is offering a range of hardware configurations in the price range of between Rs 1,05,499 and Rs 1,77,499. Customers can purchase the device via Amazon and partnered platforms. Amazon is also offering sale deals such as EMI payment mode, exchange offer, and instant discounts with select cards.

In terms of specifications, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 runs on Windows 10 and comes in two sizes - 13.5-inch and 15-inch. The 13.5-inch model comes with a 10-point multi-touch enabled PixelSense to display with a 2256×1504 pixels resolution, 201 ppi pixel density, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The 15-inch model has a 2496×1664 pixels resolution with the same pixel density and aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4’s 13.5-inch model comes with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics or an AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Mobile CPU with Radeon GPU. The 15-inch model, on the other hand, is equipped with the Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor or an AMD Ryzen 4980U chipset. The Surface Laptop 4 comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It has a 47.4Whr battery that is said to last up to 19 hours on the 13.5-inch model and up to 17.5 hours on the 15-inch model.

