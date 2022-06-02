Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With 11th Gen Core i5 Processor Launched: Price, Specifications

Microsoft has announced the Surface Laptop Go 2 device in the market this week. The new affordable Surface Laptop Go model is powered by an 11th-gen Intel processor, which is a big change from the previous version. The form factor and the design barely see any changes but the company has made some minute alternations to make this laptop more competent for users.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Price

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 prices start from $599 (Rs 46,700 approx) for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The figure goes to $699 (Rs 54,200 approx) when the RAM is pushed to 8GB and you still have 128GB storage. And going for the higher 8GB + 256GB variant will cost you $799 (Rs 61,900 approx) in the market. The company has not shared price details for markets like India just yet.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Specifications

Microsoft has kept most of the Surface Laptop Go 2 design the same, but it has made a few interesting changes. The company is allowing users to change the keyboard, trackpad, display, battery and the Surflink cable. You can either get it repaired via Microsoft repair centre or do it yourself if you know the way around these parts.

Surface Laptop Go 2 weighs just 1.1 kg but still has a 12.4-inch PixelSense display that offers 1536×1024 pixels resolution. The Microsoft logo is in the center like other Surface products, and the overall build quality makes it a premium product at a lower price.

The device is powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable. Surface Laptop 2 Go comes with a USB Type C port and a regular USB port to connect external devices. Microsoft still continues to use its standard Surface Connect port for charging this device.

