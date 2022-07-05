Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor Comes To India: Price, Features

Microsoft brought its new Surface Laptop Go 2 series to the Indian market on Tuesday, and the latest so-called affordable Surface Laptop models come powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. The company debuted the product globally last month, and now it comes to the Indian shores at a very different price range for the consumers.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 India Price

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 prices in India start from Rs 73,999 which gets you the 8GB + 128GB model. While the 8GB + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 80,999. Microsoft has a different set of prices for business consumers, with the range starting from Rs 79,090.

Also Read: Microsoft Alerts Android Users Of Billing Fraud Malware: All Details And How To Stay Safe

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Specifications

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 does not see a major design change. But the company has made a few tweaks to make it more user-friendly. Microsoft now allows users to change the keyboard, trackpad, display, battery and the Surflink cable. But the company has not shared the details about the repair program for consumers in India, so it is possible that Microsoft is not bringing the initiative to the country.

Surface Laptop Go 2 weighs just 1.1 kg and carries a 12.4-inch PixelSense display that offers 1536×1024 pixels resolution. The Microsoft logo is in the centre like other Surface products, and the overall build quality makes it a premium product at this price range.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra On Track To Outsell Last Four Galaxy Note Devices: Report

The device is powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable. Surface Laptop 2 Go comes with a USB Type C port and a regular USB port to connect external devices. Microsoft still continues to use its standard Surface Connect port for charging this device.

Compared to the global price, the new Surface Laptop Go 2 costs twice the value in India, which means you have more options to consider, that not only give you better features but more storage and other capabilities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.