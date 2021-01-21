Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 63,499

Microsoft has announced the launch of Surface Laptop Go in India, months after unveiling the device in the US. The new device comes with a touch-enabled display, though its keyboard is undetachable, unlike the Surface Go tablets. The Surface Laptop Go packs 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with up to 16GB of RAM. Microsoft says that the device is designed to power "essential everyday experiences" at a more affordable price.

Speaking about the price, the new Surface Laptop Go cost Rs 63,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model, and goes up to Rs 1,10,999 for the top-end 16GB + 256GB variant. The laptop also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs 71,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB model at Rs 91,999. Its sale will take place January 22 onwards via authorised retailers and online sellers including Amazon and Reliance Digital. Customers planning to buy the laptop from online retailers can further avail no-cost EMI for up to nine months at a starting price of Rs 8,000/month. It will be available in platinum colour finish.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go sports a 12.45-inch PixelSense display with 3:2 screen ratio and narrow bezels. Under the hood, it packs the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home out of the box and supports Windows Hello. Users can use the One Touch sign-in option with a fingerprint reader integrated on the power button. There's also an HD webcam for video calling.

Connectivity options on the Surface Laptop Go include USB Type-C and USB-A ports, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 support. There is also support for Microsoft Endpoint Manager and Device Firmware Configuration Interface (DFCI). In the audio department, the laptop features Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio support and inbuilt studio mics. The Surface Laptop Go is touted to deliver an all-day battery life on a single charge.