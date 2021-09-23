Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, Pro 8 and Go 3 Launched: All You Need to Know

Microsoft unveiled a bunch of new hardware last night at the Microsoft Event 2021. The most notable being its Surface Laptop Studio for professionals that carry a non-detachable screen, 11th-Gen Intel CPU, and GeForce RTX GPU. Microsoft also refreshed its existing portfolio of Surface devices with Surface Pro 8 (successor of the Surface Pro 7) and Microsoft Surface Go 3 (successor of the Microsoft Surface Go 2). The company also launched the new-gen Surface Duo 2. India-specific pricing and exact availability details of all new Surface products remain unclear.

Starting with the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, the 2-in-1 laptop comes with a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display with 2,880×1,920 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, it carries a quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core CPU (up to i7-1185G7) paired with up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB storage. The graphics on the PC are handled by the dedicated Intel Iris Xe GPU, and there’s a TPM chip for “enterprise-grade security." There’s a 5-megapixel front camera with Full-HD video recording support, and at the back, there’s a 10-megapixel sensor. The Surface Pro 8 comes bundled with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box, and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Customers can choose between Graphite and Platinum colour options, and its sale will start next year (date unclear). Its price starts at $1,100 (roughly Rs 81,200).

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 two-in-one also debuted last night that comes with some decent upgrades. It sports a 10-inch display with touch support, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 1,920×1,280 pixels, and a 5-megapixel front camera. Under the hood, the Surface Go 3 features a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor or 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y processor. The two-in-one PC also runs on Windows 11 Home (S mode) out-of-the-box, and some notable features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and up to 11 hours of battery with typical device usage. The Microsoft Surface Go 3 includes a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, a Surface Connect port, and a MicroSDXC card reader. Its price starts at $400 (29,500).

Finally, Microsoft introduced the Surface Laptop Studio for professionals that carry a hefty starting price tag of $1,599 (roughly Rs 1,18,000). The laptop comes with a unique form factor, and the screen can be arranged in different orientations. It draws power from the 11th-gen Intel Core H35 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU. It’s a non-detachable 2-in-1, which is a first for the Surface family of devices. The Dynamic Woven Hinge of the Surface Laptop Studio allows its display to shift between modes. The Surface Laptop Studio sports a 14.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen with Dolby Vision support. Users can pull the screen of the device to any angle between the look of a traditional laptop and completely flat over the keyboard. Microsoft calls the angled view “Stage mode" and the flat view “Studio mode." Other notable features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos, and up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM.

