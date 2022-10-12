Microsoft Surface Launch Event: What Time Event Starts, Where To Watch And What To Expect

Microsoft is the latest technology giant to showcase its new products in October and the new Surface lineup will be unveiled in front of the world in just a few hours from now. Microsoft Surface launch event is happening on October 12, where we will get to see the new Surface products and other announcements. Unlike Apple and Google, Microsoft manages to keep its devices guarded against leaks, so besides the names, we don’t really know much about the upcoming Microsoft products.

Microsoft Surface Launch Event Timing And Where To Watch

The Microsoft Surface launch event is happening on October 12 and you catch up on the live stream from 10 AM ET or 7:30 PM IST today. Microsoft will be offering the live event via its official newsroom website and its official YouTube channel.

Microsoft Surface Event: What To Expect This Year

Microsoft’s Surface events mostly comprise the Surface Pro series, which is likely to be upgraded to the Surface 9 Pro this year. Microsoft is expected to use the latest 12th gen Intel chipset to power the 2-in-1 portable PC. Some reports suggest the company could also announce a Qualcomm variant of the Surface Pro this year, which could make it 5G-enabled and available for all-time connectivity. The device is likely to carry a price tag of around $1,099 (Rs 82,000 approx) this year.

The new hybrid tablet is likely to feature a 13.5-inch PixelSense display and we are hopeful that Microsoft will provide the screen with a high refresh rate.

The company could also have a Surface Laptop upgrade at the event, which goes up against the premium ultrabooks in the market. It is also likely that we see another version of the Surface Duo, the Windows-compatible foldable device. Additionally, Surface headphones and probably TWS earbuds could also be part of the lineup on Wednesday.

