Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Expected to Launch With Latest Intel 10th-Gen CPUs

Microsoft is gearing up for its Surface event on October 2, and among the things that the company is expected to announce is the Surface Pro 7. Last month a few specs of the high-end tablet had leaked, revealing that all new models could ship with support for 4G LTE connectivity. The report further mentioned that while some units will be powered by the 10th-generation Intel core processors, others will be powered by the Snapdragon 8cx chip -- that is equipped with the Snapdragon X24 modem chip, supporting LTE download speeds of up to 2Gbps. The Snapdragon chip should also offer improved battery life thanks to the smaller 7nm architecture. We can also expect refinement in design with the tablet being a bit more flat and having thinner bezels.

Now, according to WinFuture released few details about the Surface Pro 7, the Intel lineup of the Surface Pro 7 will include:

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

With the Core i3 variety, it seems Microsoft wants to entice customers with a limited budget into buying a variant of the top-of-the-line tablet PC.

