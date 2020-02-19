Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is Now on Sale on Amazon: Variants, Prices, Offers And More

Microsoft is usually late when it comes to bringing its Surface range to India. Thankfully, the recently announced Surface Pro 7 series is now available for purchase through online ecommerce partners, Amazon and Flipkart.

Microsoft had announced the new Surface lineup back in October 2019 which included the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and the Surface Pro X. While the former is available, the latter two have been listed on the official Microsoft website, which means they should be going on sale soon enough.

Now as for the Surface Pro 7, the convertible is an obvious update to the Surface Pro 6. It runs the new 10th-generation Intel Core processors. Best of all, Microsoft has finally introduced a USB Type-C port which apart from the Surface Connector, can also be used for charging. Apart from that, the overall design is very similar to last year’s model with minor refinements.

As for the pricing, the new Surface Pro 7 was launched in the US with a starting price of $749 which is about Rs 53,000. In India, you will have to shell out at least Rs 70,990 for the base variant. For that price, you get the Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage. Of course, you can expand the storage using a microSD card, which is convenient. Just like the Surface Pro 6, all accessories including the Surface Pen and the Surface Pro Type Keyboard are sold separately. There are some offers as well including Rs 11,900 off when you exchange your old laptop, no-cost EMI as well as 5-percent discount of up to Rs 1500 if you purchase using a Bank of Baroda, American Express credit EMI.

The Intel Core i5-1035G4 variant is being offered with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM with 256GB storage. These are priced at Rs 85,990 and Rs 1,13,990 respectively. While that is a big gap for just doubling the storage, we are assuming the extra cost is also for the special black colour finish of the device. Similarly, the top of the line Surface Pro 7 will be coming in a black finish and offered with the Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Surface 7 Pro series comes with a similar 12.3-inch display as the previous generation and now offers longer battery life thanks to the new 10th-gen Intel processors. It also comes with faster charging so now it can go from 0 to 80 percent in about an hour.

As for the accessories, the Surface Pro Type Keyboard is selling at a starting price of Rs 10,175 for the black colour option. The Signature Type Keyboard, which offers a slightly more premium material finish. The Surface Pen is available for a starting price of Rs 8,349. The Surface Arc mouse is selling at Rs 6,290.

