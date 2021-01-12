Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Launched With Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs: All You Need to Know

Redmond, Washington-based giant Microsoft has launched its new Surface Pro 7+ laptop as an upgraded version of the company's Surface Pro. The Surface Pro 7+ comes with Intel's 11th Generation Tiger Lake processors, a higher RAM option, and an option of an LTE variant. Not much has changed in terms of the design of the latest Surface Pro device, but it comes with a unibody magnesium design with hidden perimeter venting. The Surface Pro 7+ will be offered in multiple configurations and two colour options.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ has been launched at a price of $899 onwards (roughly Rs 66,000) for the Wi-Fi variant. The LTE variant, on the other hand, has been priced at $1,149 onwards (roughly Rs 84,400). The Surface Pro 7+ has been launched in a Matte Black and a Platinum colour option and will be available in select markets across Asia, Europe, and North America. The laptop will start shipping to customers by the end of this week, Microsoft said.

In terms of specifications, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ runs on Windows 10 Pro and comes with a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display with a 2736 x 1824 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It has a 10-point multi-touch with a 267ppi pixel density. The Surface Pro 7+ is powered by up to a quad-core Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor for the Wi-Fi model, while the LTE variant comes with an 11th Generation Core i5-1135G7 CPU. The Intel Core i3 model of the Surface Pro 7+ comes with Intel UHD Graphics and the Core i5 and Core i7 models come with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. While the Wi-Fi variant offers up to 32GB of RAM, the LTE variant maxes out at 16GB RAM. In terms of storage, the Wi-Fi model of the Surface Pro 7+ comes with up to 1TB of removable SSD storage and the LTE model comes with up to 256GB of removable SSD storage. There is also an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera with 1080p full-HD video capability and a 5-megapixel front camera with 1080p recording.

With the Surface Pro 7+, Microsoft has introduced a removable SSD solution for data retention purposes. Microsoft said that the new solution has been put in place to support the security and privacy needs of business and educational organisations.

Connectivity option on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card reader. The LTE version of the Surface Pro 7+ also has a SIM card slot.