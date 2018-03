Microsoft Surface Pro Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 64,999

Microsoft, today, announced that the new Surface Pro and accessories are now available for retail purchase in India in online Microsoft stores (Amazon and Flipkart) as well as Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and other authorized retailers in India. For commercial customers, the new Surface Pro will be available through more than 130 commercial resellers.Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12PM The Surface Pro features a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display with a screen resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. It comes with 165-degree adjustable to give you a comfortable experience. It is powered by latest 7th Intel Kaby Lake processor and the base variant comes with the Intel Core M3 chipset and the rest are powered by either i5 or i7 SoCs. The Core m3 and Core i5 come with a fanless design. It also has a USB 3.0 connector, one Mini DisplayPort, micro SDXC card reader, Surface Connect for charging and headphone jack.Also read: Xiaomi Mi TV 4 to go on Sale Today at 2PM: Price, Specifications And More Microsoft Surface Pro runs Windows 10 and packs a battery that’s said to offer up to 13.5 hours of battery life. Moreover, there’s also an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. Besides, it comes with Windows Hello that uses face authentication to unlock it. The first generation, 2-in-1 detachable of the Microsoft Surface series comes in five models starting at a price of Rs 64,999 and going up to Rs 182,999.The new Surface Pro will be available from 22 February 2018 onwards. Product MRP (inclusive of GST)Surface Pro ConfigurationsIntel Core m3, 128 GB SSD, 4GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 615- Rs 64,999Intel Core i5, 128 GB SSD, 4GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620- Rs 79,999Intel Core i5, 256 GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620- Rs 106,999Intel Core i7, 256 GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel IrisTM Plus Graphics 640- Rs 133,999Intel Core i7, 512 GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel IrisTM Plus Graphics 640- Rs 182,999AccessoriesSurface Pro Type Cover (Available in Black)- Rs 10,999Surface Pro Signature Type Cover (Available in Platinum)- Rs 12,999Surface Pen (Available in Silver and Charcoal)- Rs 7,999Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse (Available in Light Gray)- Rs 6,399