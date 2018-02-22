English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft Surface Pro Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 64,999
New Surface Pro and accessories are now available for retail purchase in India in online Microsoft stores (Amazon and Flipkart) as well as Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and other authorized retailers in India.
Microsoft Surface Pro Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 64,999 (image: Microsoft)
Microsoft, today, announced that the new Surface Pro and accessories are now available for retail purchase in India in online Microsoft stores (Amazon and Flipkart) as well as Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and other authorized retailers in India. For commercial customers, the new Surface Pro will be available through more than 130 commercial resellers.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12PM
The Surface Pro features a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display with a screen resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. It comes with 165-degree adjustable to give you a comfortable experience. It is powered by latest 7th Intel Kaby Lake processor and the base variant comes with the Intel Core M3 chipset and the rest are powered by either i5 or i7 SoCs. The Core m3 and Core i5 come with a fanless design. It also has a USB 3.0 connector, one Mini DisplayPort, micro SDXC card reader, Surface Connect for charging and headphone jack.
Also read: Xiaomi Mi TV 4 to go on Sale Today at 2PM: Price, Specifications And More
Microsoft Surface Pro runs Windows 10 and packs a battery that’s said to offer up to 13.5 hours of battery life. Moreover, there’s also an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. Besides, it comes with Windows Hello that uses face authentication to unlock it. The first generation, 2-in-1 detachable of the Microsoft Surface series comes in five models starting at a price of Rs 64,999 and going up to Rs 182,999.
Pricing
The new Surface Pro will be available from 22 February 2018 onwards. Product MRP (inclusive of GST)
Surface Pro Configurations
Intel Core m3, 128 GB SSD, 4GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 615- Rs 64,999
Intel Core i5, 128 GB SSD, 4GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620- Rs 79,999
Intel Core i5, 256 GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620- Rs 106,999
Intel Core i7, 256 GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel IrisTM Plus Graphics 640- Rs 133,999
Intel Core i7, 512 GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel IrisTM Plus Graphics 640- Rs 182,999
Accessories
Surface Pro Type Cover (Available in Black)- Rs 10,999
Surface Pro Signature Type Cover (Available in Platinum)- Rs 12,999
Surface Pen (Available in Silver and Charcoal)- Rs 7,999
Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse (Available in Light Gray)- Rs 6,399
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12PM
The Surface Pro features a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display with a screen resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. It comes with 165-degree adjustable to give you a comfortable experience. It is powered by latest 7th Intel Kaby Lake processor and the base variant comes with the Intel Core M3 chipset and the rest are powered by either i5 or i7 SoCs. The Core m3 and Core i5 come with a fanless design. It also has a USB 3.0 connector, one Mini DisplayPort, micro SDXC card reader, Surface Connect for charging and headphone jack.
Also read: Xiaomi Mi TV 4 to go on Sale Today at 2PM: Price, Specifications And More
Microsoft Surface Pro runs Windows 10 and packs a battery that’s said to offer up to 13.5 hours of battery life. Moreover, there’s also an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. Besides, it comes with Windows Hello that uses face authentication to unlock it. The first generation, 2-in-1 detachable of the Microsoft Surface series comes in five models starting at a price of Rs 64,999 and going up to Rs 182,999.
Pricing
The new Surface Pro will be available from 22 February 2018 onwards. Product MRP (inclusive of GST)
Surface Pro Configurations
Intel Core m3, 128 GB SSD, 4GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 615- Rs 64,999
Intel Core i5, 128 GB SSD, 4GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620- Rs 79,999
Intel Core i5, 256 GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620- Rs 106,999
Intel Core i7, 256 GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel IrisTM Plus Graphics 640- Rs 133,999
Intel Core i7, 512 GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel IrisTM Plus Graphics 640- Rs 182,999
Accessories
Surface Pro Type Cover (Available in Black)- Rs 10,999
Surface Pro Signature Type Cover (Available in Platinum)- Rs 12,999
Surface Pen (Available in Silver and Charcoal)- Rs 7,999
Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse (Available in Light Gray)- Rs 6,399
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes