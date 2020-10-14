Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 Is Now Available for Purchase Starting at Rs. 1,49,999

Less than two weeks after its launch, the Surface Pro X 2020 powered by Microsoft's SQ2 processor has been made available for purchase in India. Microsoft had launched the Surface Pro X alongside the Surface Laptop Go earlier this month. The Surface Pro X 2020 has been priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 costs Rs. 1,78,999. The tablet comes in black and platinum finishes and offers 4G connectivity. Alongside the Surface Pro X, Microsoft has also launched three new colours for its Surface keyboard.

Apart from the Surface Pro X 2020, Microsoft has also introduced three new colours on its Signature Keyboard - Platinum, Ice Blue, and Poppy Red. The tablet will be available through authorised Microsoft resellers starting today. It is not know when the Surface Pro X 2020 will go one sale on online merchants like Amazon. The Surface Pro X 2020 pre-orders had started in India following the official launch earlier this month. The Surface Pro X 2020 comes with a 13-inch PixelSense display with a 2,880x1,920 pixels resolution. The Microsoft SQ2 processor seen on the Surface Pro X 2020 has been co-developed with Qualcomm. The processor is paired with an Adreno 690 GPU and 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Microsoft claims up to 15 hours of battery life from the updated Surface Pro X.

The 2020 Surface Pro X replaces the entry-spec Microsoft Surface Pro X with the Microsoft SQ 1 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The current Microsoft Surface Pro X is priced around Rs 1,04,999. It is not know when Microsoft will update its Surface Laptop and the Surface Book series of computing devices next.