Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Microsoft has announced the launch of the Microsoft Surface X Pro 2021 in India. The 2-in-1 PC features a sleek design and comes bundled with Microsoft’s custom processor co-developed with Qualcomm. It also runs on the latest-gen Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Available in different storage configurations, the Microsoft Surface X Pro 2021 was first unveiled in September at a hardware-focused event, where we also saw the global launch of Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, and Surface Go 3. The Microsoft Surface Go 3 made its debut in India in November 2021 for a starting price of Rs 57,999.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, Pro 8 and Go 3 Launched

Microsoft Surface X Pro 2021 Specifications

Starting with the specifications, the Microsoft Surface X Pro 2021 sports a 13-inch PixelSense display with 2,880×1,920 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the 2-in-1 PC carries the octa-core Microsoft SQ1 and Microsoft SQ2 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The graphics processing unit is handled by the For graphics, it will be paired with Adreno 685 GPU (for Microsoft SQ 1 unit) and Microsoft SQ 2 Adreno 690 GPU (for Microsoft SQ 2 model).

The Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 weighs just 774gms and measures 7.3mm in thickness. There’s a 5.0-megapixel front-facing camera that supports 1080p video streaming for calls. The camera comes with artificial intelligence and a neural engine-powered Eye Contact feature to adjust users’ gaze on video calls. It essentially gives the impression that the user is looking straight into the camera. We also get dual far-field Studio Mics and optimized speakers for an enhanced video calling experience. The Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 includes two USB-C ports and a dedicated magnetic Surflink (with an extra USB-A).

Since the 2-in-1 PC carries a custom processor, apps like Microsoft Teams, Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, Office are optimised for ARM. In terms of connectivity, we get Wi-Fi support. The Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 is touted to deliver up to 15 hours of battery backup on a single charge.

Microsoft Surface X Pro 2021 Price in India

The Microsoft Surface X Pro 2021’s price in India starts at Rs 93,999 for the Microsoft SQ1 + 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The price goes up to Rs 1,50,499 for the Microsoft SQ2 + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

The Microsoft Surface X Pro 2021 will be available through authorised resellers starting today and customers can also purchase it via Reliance Digital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.