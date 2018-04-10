English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft Takes 'Project Sangam' to Middle East, Africa
Launched in India by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella last year, "Project Sangam" is a Cloud-hosted platform that leverages Azure services and professional networking platform LinkedIn to support new entrants to the job market.
Microsoft Takes 'Project Sangam' to Middle East, Africa (Image: AFP)
In a bid to bridge the widening skill gap, Microsoft on Monday announced the expansion of the capabilities of its Cloud-powered "Project Sangam" to the Middle East and Africa. Launched in India by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella last year, "Project Sangam" is a Cloud-hosted platform that leverages Azure services and professional networking platform LinkedIn to support new entrants to the job market, enabling key stakeholders across the skilling ecosystem find the right talent.
Also Read: Apple Goes Completely Green; Now Powered With 100 Percent Clean Energy
"Lack of skilled resources is one of the key issues that governments across the world are facing. There is an enormous scope for technology to come in to address the skill gap that exists in the workforce today," Anil Bhansali, Corporate Vice President, Cloud & Enterprise, said in a statement. Nadella launched "Project Sangam" to help the Indian government not only train but also assist people to get jobs via LinkedIn that was acquired by the company for $26.2 billion in an all-cash deal in 2016.
Also Read: Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus RED Special Edition Launched For a Starting Price of Rs 67,940
"Project Sangam" was commenced from Andhra Pradesh. "'Sangam' is the first project that wields the combined strength of LinkedIn and Microsoft to tackle the challenge of how to provide every person with the opportunity to skill themselves," added Bhansali who is also Managing Director of Microsoft India (R&D) Private Limited. As part of the expansion, Microsoft South Africa and the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) have launched "Thint'iMillion", an online mass learning system.
Part of the "Tshepo 1Million Digital Mass" learning programme, the "Thint'iMillion" programme will be deployed on "Project Sangam", allowing young people to access content via an on-phone app (Android only), tablet mode (Windows and Android) as well as an interactive web portal.
Watch: Motorola Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod | First Look
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple Goes Completely Green; Now Powered With 100 Percent Clean Energy
"Lack of skilled resources is one of the key issues that governments across the world are facing. There is an enormous scope for technology to come in to address the skill gap that exists in the workforce today," Anil Bhansali, Corporate Vice President, Cloud & Enterprise, said in a statement. Nadella launched "Project Sangam" to help the Indian government not only train but also assist people to get jobs via LinkedIn that was acquired by the company for $26.2 billion in an all-cash deal in 2016.
Also Read: Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus RED Special Edition Launched For a Starting Price of Rs 67,940
"Project Sangam" was commenced from Andhra Pradesh. "'Sangam' is the first project that wields the combined strength of LinkedIn and Microsoft to tackle the challenge of how to provide every person with the opportunity to skill themselves," added Bhansali who is also Managing Director of Microsoft India (R&D) Private Limited. As part of the expansion, Microsoft South Africa and the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) have launched "Thint'iMillion", an online mass learning system.
Part of the "Tshepo 1Million Digital Mass" learning programme, the "Thint'iMillion" programme will be deployed on "Project Sangam", allowing young people to access content via an on-phone app (Android only), tablet mode (Windows and Android) as well as an interactive web portal.
Watch: Motorola Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod | First Look
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|5
|20
|1
|Australia
|41
|34
|34
|109
|2
|England
|23
|26
|20
|69
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Scotland
|6
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Nigeria
|2
|4
|0
|6
|11
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Arsenal Midfielder Mesut Ozil Responds to Kerala Couple Who Named Their Newborn After Him
- After Censor Board Ban, Adil Hussain's Unfreedom Now Available In India On Netflix
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Steals Show as Hyderabad Rout Rajasthan by 9 Wickets