Microsoft Teams, 365 Getting New Updates to Ease Hybrid Work Situation: All Details

Microsoft has announced new features across Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365, Surface Hub, and Microsoft Viva to increase productivity during hybrid work. Some features are also aimed to let users express themselves better via 3D emojis. In a press note, Microsoft said that technology would continue to play a “key role" in hybrid work models that many companies are slowly adopting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some features are seemingly available to use now, while the rest will roll out in the second half of 2022.

New 3D fluent emojis for Microsoft Teams: Microsoft’s proprietary video conferencing app is getting new Fluent emojis to let users bring more “personality to the conversation". There are over 1,800 new 3D fluent emojis available on the platform. Fluent emojis are now available in preview.

Loop Components on Outlook: To improve hybrid brainstorming, Microsoft is adding ‘loop components’ on Outlook mail. A single component can be updated at the same time whether you are in Teams or Outlook. The exact availability details remain unclear.

Inspiration Library on Viva: Microsoft Viva, the employee-focused platform, is getting a new feature called the ‘Inspiration library’. It is coming to Microsoft Viva in public preview as part of the Viva Insights app in Teams, the company clarifies. It will curate content from “top sources" like Harvard Business Review and Thrive. Microsoft says the Inspiration library preview will begin rolling out to Microsoft 365 users with the Microsoft Viva Insights app in Teams later in March 2022 and will be available worldwide in 11 supported languages by the end of April 2022.

Teams Connect shared channels: The feature is designed for “seamless, secure, and easy-to-use" collaboration across organisational boundaries. It would allow everyone to communicate, schedule a meeting, share files, and collaborate on apps without switching accounts. Shared channels for Teams Connect will enter preview starting at the end of March 2022.

Microsoft Teams Speaker Coach: The speaker coach in Microsoft Teams, which is coming in the second quarter of 2022, uses AI to privately provide guidance on your pace, notify you if you are interrupting someone, and remind you to check in with your audience. Microsoft is also announcing the language interpretation feature in Teams that enables live interpreters to convert what the speaker says into another language in near real-time. The meeting organiser can assign interpreters and select up to 16 source and target language combinations, while attendees will hear the translation.

Microsoft Whiteboard in Teams: It offers new capabilities that bring visual collaboration to life, including collaboration cursors, more than 50 new templates, contextual reactions, and the ability to open existing boards and collaborate with external colleagues in Teams meetings. These features will be generally available in the second quarter of 2022.

New PowerPoint experiences: To support flexible work styles, two PowerPoint experiences, cameo and recording studio, are being brought together. This will make it possible for presenters to deliver presentations with PowerPoint Live in Teams, whether or not they attend the meeting.

Microsoft Teams Front row: To bridge the gap between digital and physical workspaces, a new meeting layout for Teams Rooms, front row, is now available in preview.

Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera: The new AI-powered Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera uses automatic framing technology to dynamically adjust your Teams video feed to provide remote team members with a dynamic view of in-room interactions.

