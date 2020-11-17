Microsoft Teams Adds Support for More Workplace Apps Within Meetings

Microsoft Teams is the on of the company's most used tool these days, as most of the people are working from home and students are taking classes online. Given the widespread usage, Microsoft has also been enhancing features and abilities of Teams to make it more accessible and user-friendly. The Redmond, Washington-based company has now announced that it is now integrating popular Workplace apps like Asana into meetings on its Teams collaboration platform. The new apps join more than 700 apps already present on Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Teams meetings were limited to chats and channel communications till now. With the new enhancement, users can integrate 20 new apps into their meetings. For example, multiple users can view and modify a project built in Asana with others directly within a meeting. The Workplace apps join more than the 700 apps already available in the Teams App Store, Microsoft said. Apart from Asana, Microsoft is also making its Power Platform available right within Teams. Further, the Power Apps app for Teams has can also be used within Teams to allow users to manage their app data and connections and build and modify interfaces.

Apart from these, Microsoft has added its Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Dataverse for Teams and more apps to its video conferencing software. The Power Automate app for Teams has a workflow designer and has templates that allows users to automate routine tasks. Further, Dataverse for Teams is a low-code data platform, generally available for use in Teams to help admins control the data used to build apps and other processes within Teams. Power Virtual Agents, on the other hand, allows users to build, deploy, and manage low-code bots.

Microsoft said that Teams now has about 115 million daily active users, an uptick of more than 50 percent from just six months ago.