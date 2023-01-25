Microsoft Corp’s Teams app was down for thousands of users in India on Wednesday. Outage reports also spiked in Australia, Britain and the United Arab Emirates. Users say that they are unable to access Microsoft services including Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 and Azure.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India. The cities which are facing the outage are Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, among others, as per Down Detector.

As of now, 63 per cent of users reported that they were facing issues with the app, 26 per cent reported issues with server connection, and 11 per cent mentioned issues with the website, according to Down Detector.

The company hasn’t revealed the reason behind the outage yet. However, the company took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and said that it is investigating an outage. “We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273," the company wrote on Twitter.

We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, ##MicrosoftTeams started trending on Twitter. The microblogging site was absolutely flooded with memes. “What’s up with #MSTeams today? Did #Microsoft layoff the wrong folks or something? a user tweeted.

Another user wrote: “#MicrosoftTeams not working. Employees are celebrating sudden leisure time in office. Looks like a festival."

“#MicrosoftTeams Thank you for the outage. Hopefully, you don’t fix it for a couple of days. Need a well needed break."

