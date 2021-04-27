Microsoft Teams Faces Global Outage, Company Says It Is Investigating Issue

Microsoft’s video conferencing platform Microsoft Teams is facing a global outage, the software giant confirmed earlier today. The issues started seemingly impacting users in the European region but later moved to other parts of Asia as well. According to the real-time downtime detector, Downdetector, the video conferencing platform started facing errors today at 4 PM IST and users are struggling to access both the app and the web client. According to user reports on the website, many are facing errors with login and server connection. Downdetector shows that Microsoft Teams reported over 401 error codes when attempting to access the service at around 4 PM IST.

Microsoft has also released a statement on Twitter where the company notes that it is aware of the problem. The software giant; however, has not stated the cause of the error. “We’ve confirmed that this issue affects users globally. We’re reviewing monitoring telemetry and recent changes to isolate the source of the issue," it said. As mentioned, Teams users in Europe and Asia appear to be mainly impacted. Meanwhile, several users also took to Twitter to complain about the issue. Comments on Microsoft 365 Status’ latest tweet suggest that select users in North and South American regions are impacted too, but the company is yet to confirm this development. Some users in India have also complained about the platform’s outage.

Microsoft Teams down in India too— Shantanu Banerjee (@Shantanu_m10) April 27, 2021

Notably, it is the second Microsoft Teams outage this month, following issues with the service at the beginning of April. Microsoft also experienced Teams problems for more than four hours last month, after an authentication change knocked out access to the communications app.

