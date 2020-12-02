Microsoft Teams Gets New Calling Interface With Built-In Spam Protection, Number Lookup & More

Microsoft has brought a slew of new calling features on its professional app Microsoft Teams. The calling functionality on Teams is getting a complete overhaul, and the new calling interface will show contacts, voicemail, and calling history in a single location. The new calling interface is designed to allow Microsoft Teams to easily replace a user's desk phone and brings features like built-in spam protection, reverse number lookup, and the ability to merge calls.

Microsoft Teams will also allow users to transfer their calls between mobile and desktop in the near future. This will allow users to switch between mobile and desktop in between audio and video calls. Teams will also let people join without audio on an additional device, or simply transfer the call and end it automatically on other devices. Microsoft says that this feature will be made available early next year. Further, there are more options to record calls in Microsoft Teams including the ability to record meetings to SharePoint or OneDrive.

Among the abovementioned updates, Microsoft Teams is also getting Apple CarPlay support as well. This will allow cars with Apple CarPlay to control Microsoft Teams and enable Siri for initiate or answer calls for people. It is not clear if or when Microsoft will add support for Android Auto in the future.

This update comes as Microsoft ended support for Teams on its date Internet Explorer 11 web browser. Teams stopped working on Internet Explorer as part of Microsoft's plans to kill Internet Explorer in favour of making the Chromium-based Edge its primary web browser.