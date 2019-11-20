Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Microsoft Teams Has 20 Million Daily Active Users, Slack Falls Behind at 12 Million

Microsoft also unveiled a toolkit called The Art of Teamwork, which it describes as a new online curriculum built around the five attributes of a successful team.

IANS

Updated:November 20, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
Microsoft's unified communications platform for workplace "Teams" has garnered more than 20 million daily active users, the company has said. "Teams has more than 20 million daily active users. What is more, while these users start with simple text-based chat, they quickly move on to richer forms of communication and collaboration. For instance, last month Teams customers participated in more than 27 million voice or video meetings and performed over 220 million open, edit, or download actions on files stored in Teams," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, its rival "Slack" last month announced that it as 12 million active users. With this milestone, Microsoft Teams now has almost double the number of active users when compared to Slack. With availability in 53 languages across 181 markets, Teams is powering teamwork for customers around the world, including Emirates, FedEx, Lexmark, The Adecco Group, KONE, and McCann Worldgroup.

Additionally, Microsoft also unveiled a toolkit called The Art of Teamwork, which it describes as a new online curriculum built around the five attributes of a successful team: Shared purpose, collective identity, self-awareness and inclusion, trust and vulnerability and constructive tension.

