Microsoft Teams is Getting a Walkie Talkie Feature to Make Communication Smoother
The Walkie Talkie functions over Wi-Fi or cellular data and can be used across geographic locations.
Ever since the launch of Teams, Microsoft has been facing tough competition with Slack, where both rivals want to make their services more user-friendly than the other. In a similar effort, the former has decided to add some new features to Teams. The company is planning to come up with a new Walkie Talkie feature among other new capabilities.
Teams is a unified communication and collaboration platform, combing persistent workplace chat, video meetings, file storage (including collaboration on files), and application integration. The addition was first reported by ZDNet, which noted that the features will be added in the coming time. On January 9, in a blog post, Microsoft wrote about ‘8 new ways to empower Firstline Workers and transform the way they work with Microsoft 365’
In the post, the company added the Walkie Talkie feature is aimed at providing clear, instant, and secure voice communication over the cloud. The newly added service will reduce the requirement to carry multiple devices. Also, employees can stay free in case they have thoughts about crosstalk or eavesdropping from outsiders. The Walkie Talkie functions over Wi-Fi or cellular data and can be used across geographic locations. There will also be a number of new access management features for Microsoft Teams, including SMS sign-in, shared device sign-out, and much more.
