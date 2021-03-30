Microsoft Teams Is Getting an Update That Will Bring A Major Speed Boost for MacOS Users

Microsoft Teams will soon get a lot faster on MacBooks and iMac. Microsoft is working on an upgrade to Teams for MacOS which will make the service run faster and more effectively than before on devices like MacBooks. There are no specific details as to what the update will offer, but Microsoft has still confirmed that it is in the works in one of its support forums. In a post on the Microsoft Teams UserVoice feedback forum, an admin who goes by the name “Alex" replied to a post complaining about poor performance of Microsoft Teams on MacOS. “Alex" told this user that an update would be coming soon to address this issue. “Thank you for your feedback. We are continually looking to bring performance boosts to the Mac Client, including improvements with Electron 10 that are releasing. We are also aggressively addressing other areas of performance around the Mac client," the admin said in a comment to the user’s post.

As the initial post came from a user of MacOS Mojave 10.14.2, the Microsoft admin reassured users that older firmware versions will also get the Teams update. The next big update for Microsoft Teams is to be released in April, so the MacOS upgrade could land then, but there is no confirmation from Microsoft yet. Microsoft Teams has gotten a few Mac-Specific upgrades in the past as it looks to reach more users on iOS. This includes a recent update that allows users to interact with their meetings by using the Touch Bar for MacBooks not offering touchscreen support. Further, customers using Outlook for Mac were also able to enjoy closer integration between Teams and Outlook after Microsoft rolled out a new feature that allowed users to share content from emails, within Teams chats.