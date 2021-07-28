Microsoft Teams Now Has Roughly 250 Million Monthly Active Users Globally

Microsoft has announced that its video conferencing platform Microsoft Teams has nearly 250 million monthly active users as work from home and hybrid work culture continue to remain popular worldwide amid the coronavirus. Teams, like its counterparts that include Zoom, Google Meet, and more, have been constantly updating the platform since last year to gain an edge in the video conferencing market. The platform will hope to get more users once Microsoft rolls out its native app on the upcoming Windows 11 that is currently available to developers and beta testers. In a press note, Microsoft says Microsoft Teams is popular among smartphone users as the phone client (Android and iOS) has nearly 80 million monthly active users.

The software giant adds that Teams remains popular for collaboration across the entire SaaS estate, from HR to marketing to finance. Leading third-party SaaS vendors – including Adobe, Atlassian, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and Workday – have now built apps that integrate with the platform, bringing a variety of utility tools. “And we’re bringing Teams to consumers so people can connect and collaborate with family and friends across desktop, mobile, and the web. All this innovation is driving growth. 124 organisations now have more than 100,000 users of Teams. And nearly 3,000 have more than 10,000 users," the press note reads.

Earlier in April, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had announced that Google Meet has about 100 million active participants per day. Zoom’s current figure remains unclear though a Reuters report from April last year pointed out that the platform witnesses roughly 200 million daily active users. Notably, as per Sensor Tower, Zoom was the seventh most downloaded mobile app in the first half of 2021 on both Android and iOS. Google Meet took the tenth spot, and Microsoft Teams did not feature on the list at all.

In the press note, Microsoft further noted that the company is planning to improve ’employee cloud experience’ with Microsoft Viva. The Windows 11 OS is slated to roll out in October this year. For security, Microsoft is focusing on end-to-end solutions spanning identity, security, compliance, and device management, across all clouds and all platforms.

